Columbia Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 161 stocks valued at a total of $408.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.04%), ERIE(5.98%), and MSFT(5.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Columbia Asset Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 42,277-share investment in ARCA:BSV. Previously, the stock had a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.67 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.56 per share and a market cap of $36.84Bil. The stock has returned -2.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Columbia Asset Management reduced their investment in NAS:ERIE by 3,665 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $257.27.

On 02/12/2023, Erie Indemnity Co traded for a price of $240.97 per share and a market cap of $12.60Bil. The stock has returned 30.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Erie Indemnity Co has a price-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-book ratio of 9.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.03 and a price-sales ratio of 4.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Columbia Asset Management bought 1,945 shares of NYSE:APD for a total holding of 9,273. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $281.79.

On 02/12/2023, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $287.82 per share and a market cap of $63.92Bil. The stock has returned 16.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-book ratio of 4.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.23 and a price-sales ratio of 4.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Columbia Asset Management bought 12,560 shares of NYSE:BK for a total holding of 25,585. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.89.

On 02/12/2023, Bank of New York Mellon Corp traded for a price of $51.4 per share and a market cap of $41.55Bil. The stock has returned -16.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Columbia Asset Management reduced their investment in NYSE:SYK by 2,597 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $226.93.

On 02/12/2023, Stryker Corp traded for a price of $264.34 per share and a market cap of $100.03Bil. The stock has returned 4.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stryker Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-book ratio of 6.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.51 and a price-sales ratio of 5.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

