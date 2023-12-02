ASSETMARK, INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Assetmark, Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Concord, California. The company was established in 2008 and is currently headed by President and CEO Charles G. Goldman. The company was formerly known as Genworth Financial Wealth Management, Inc and is closely affiliated with Aris Wealth Services. Assetmark, Inc. operates under Assetmark Financial Inc. and has grown from its inception to have 329 employees of which 141 are investment professionals. The company has expanded from its inception to now have additional locations in Chicago, Encino, and Phoenix. Assetmark, Inc. conducts its research internally and utilizes fundamental and technical methodologies to make its investment decisions. The company invests in the public equity, alternative, and fixed income markets on a global scale, managing a variety of equity, balanced, and fixed income portfolios. Assetmark, Inc. invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over three quarters of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care and consumer discretionary sectors, among other sectors such as information technology, materials, real estate, and others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Other than the firm’s top holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Index Depositary Receipts and iShares Lehman MBS Fixed-Rate Bond Fund which respectively make up 6.8% and 3.2% of its holdings, none of its holdings make up over 3% of its total holdings. Assetmark, Inc.’s top 10 holdings together make up just under a third of its total holdings and the firm has a relatively high turnover rate of 38.8%. The company holds over $14.3 billion managed assets spread across almost 100,000 accounts, the majority of which are discretionary accounts making up $12.7 billion of its assets and 13,300 accounts making up the remaining 1.6 billion. Assetmark, Inc. mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up over two thirds of its client base, and also caters to a variety of other clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1591 stocks valued at a total of $23.07Bil. The top holdings were MGV(5.07%), MGK(4.77%), and VOO(4.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ASSETMARK, INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ASSETMARK, INC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 9,815,560 shares. The trade had a 3.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.68000000000001.

On 02/12/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.23999999999999 per share and a market cap of $27.12Bil. The stock has returned -2.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ASSETMARK, INC bought 8,820,235 shares of ARCA:HYG for a total holding of 8,882,909. The trade had a 2.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.75.

On 02/12/2023, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.78 per share and a market cap of $17.24Bil. The stock has returned -5.05% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.64.

ASSETMARK, INC reduced their investment in NAS:SHV by 2,532,578 shares. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.01.

On 02/12/2023, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.03 per share and a market cap of $18.82Bil. The stock has returned 1.54% over the past year.

During the quarter, ASSETMARK, INC bought 2,439,050 shares of ARCA:JNK for a total holding of 3,519,471. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.92.

On 02/12/2023, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $91.73999999999999 per share and a market cap of $9.49Bil. The stock has returned -6.05% over the past year.

ASSETMARK, INC reduced their investment in ARCA:BIL by 2,134,590 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.7.

On 02/12/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.52 per share and a market cap of $24.33Bil. The stock has returned 1.86% over the past year.

