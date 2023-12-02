HOERTKORN RICHARD CHARLES recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 82 stocks valued at a total of $171.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.50%), MSFT(6.92%), and PG(6.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HOERTKORN RICHARD CHARLES’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 25,300 shares in NAS:CG, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.54 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, The Carlyle Group Inc traded for a price of $34.64 per share and a market cap of $12.62Bil. The stock has returned -27.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Carlyle Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

HOERTKORN RICHARD CHARLES reduced their investment in NYSE:STZ by 2,300 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.35.

On 02/12/2023, Constellation Brands Inc traded for a price of $228.3 per share and a market cap of $42.12Bil. The stock has returned -2.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 652.29, a price-book ratio of 5.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.80 and a price-sales ratio of 4.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, HOERTKORN RICHARD CHARLES bought 5,350 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 19,494. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/12/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $108.06 per share and a market cap of $197.40Bil. The stock has returned -28.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

HOERTKORN RICHARD CHARLES reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 2,455 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/12/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.01 per share and a market cap of $2,389.27Bil. The stock has returned -11.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-book ratio of 42.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.13 and a price-sales ratio of 6.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, HOERTKORN RICHARD CHARLES bought 3,830 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 84,845. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.03.

On 02/12/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $94.56999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1,212.89Bil. The stock has returned -31.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-book ratio of 4.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.88 and a price-sales ratio of 4.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

