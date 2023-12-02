KLCM Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $492.00Mil. The top holdings were ATI(7.39%), BA(4.77%), and KMI(4.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KLCM Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

KLCM Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 81,396 shares. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.97.

On 02/12/2023, 3M Co traded for a price of $113.88 per share and a market cap of $62.69Bil. The stock has returned -24.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-book ratio of 4.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

KLCM Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:MRK by 84,427 shares. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.22.

On 02/12/2023, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $108.57 per share and a market cap of $275.27Bil. The stock has returned 45.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-book ratio of 6.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.60 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, KLCM Advisors, Inc. bought 142,578 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 425,508. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.68.

On 02/12/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $40.01 per share and a market cap of $168.03Bil. The stock has returned -19.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, KLCM Advisors, Inc. bought 48,816 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 83,268. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/12/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $108.06 per share and a market cap of $197.40Bil. The stock has returned -28.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 47,240-share investment in NAS:GILD. Previously, the stock had a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.19 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $86.7 per share and a market cap of $108.11Bil. The stock has returned 45.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-book ratio of 5.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.34 and a price-sales ratio of 4.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

