WADE G W & INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

93 WORCESTER STREET WELLESLEY, MA 02481

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 384 stocks valued at a total of $2.44Bil. The top holdings were DLN(5.09%), AAPL(3.86%), and DVY(3.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WADE G W & INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WADE G W & INC bought 458,646 shares of ARCA:DLN for a total holding of 2,005,742. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.7.

On 02/12/2023, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund traded for a price of $63.54 per share and a market cap of $3.79Bil. The stock has returned 0.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a price-book ratio of 3.17.

During the quarter, WADE G W & INC bought 261,668 shares of ARCA:MINT for a total holding of 416,483. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.34.

On 02/12/2023, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.31 per share and a market cap of $8.44Bil. The stock has returned -0.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WADE G W & INC bought 223,951 shares of BATS:USMV for a total holding of 1,121,763. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.90000000000001.

On 02/12/2023, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $72.69 per share and a market cap of $30.22Bil. The stock has returned -1.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-book ratio of 4.01.

During the quarter, WADE G W & INC bought 209,133 shares of ARCA:HYG for a total holding of 247,023. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.75.

On 02/12/2023, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.78 per share and a market cap of $17.24Bil. The stock has returned -5.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.64.

During the quarter, WADE G W & INC bought 125,693 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 203,330. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.8.

On 02/12/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.15 per share and a market cap of $31.87Bil. The stock has returned -3.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.