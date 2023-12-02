GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4365 EXECUTIVE DR STE 720 SAN DIEGO, CA 92121

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 476 stocks valued at a total of $790.00Mil. The top holdings were GILD(3.81%), C(3.24%), and ARW(3.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P bought 186,700 shares of NAS:GILD for a total holding of 350,106. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.19.

On 02/12/2023, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $86.7 per share and a market cap of $108.11Bil. The stock has returned 45.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-book ratio of 5.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.34 and a price-sales ratio of 4.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P bought 350,271 shares of NYSE:C for a total holding of 565,738. The trade had a 2.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.43.

On 02/12/2023, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $50.11 per share and a market cap of $97.06Bil. The stock has returned -22.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-book ratio of 0.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 1,103,532-share investment in NYSE:PDM. Previously, the stock had a 2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.880000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $10.4 per share and a market cap of $1.28Bil. The stock has returned -33.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-book ratio of 0.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.44 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P bought 128,000 shares of NYSE:CVS for a total holding of 242,381. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.48999999999999.

On 02/12/2023, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $89.66 per share and a market cap of $115.13Bil. The stock has returned -12.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 292,643 shares in NYSE:HGV, giving the stock a 1.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.54 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc traded for a price of $45.6 per share and a market cap of $5.25Bil. The stock has returned -11.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.