SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

44 Montgomery St. San Francisco, CA 94104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $541.00Mil. The top holdings were MRK(3.86%), COP(3.81%), and RTX(3.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 590,240 shares of NYSE:PHG for a total holding of 732,556. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.08.

On 02/12/2023, Koninklijke Philips NV traded for a price of $16.77 per share and a market cap of $14.78Bil. The stock has returned -47.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Koninklijke Philips NV has a price-book ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 289,250 shares in NYSE:CRBG, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.12 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, Corebridge Financial Inc traded for a price of $21.36 per share and a market cap of $13.78Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corebridge Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.16, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.46.

The guru established a new position worth 32,050 shares in NAS:NXPI, giving the stock a 0.9399999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.61 during the quarter.

On 02/12/2023, NXP Semiconductors NV traded for a price of $186.47 per share and a market cap of $48.32Bil. The stock has returned -4.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NXP Semiconductors NV has a price-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-book ratio of 6.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.05 and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ATCO by 262,700 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.1.

On 02/12/2023, Atlas Corp traded for a price of $15.35 per share and a market cap of $4.32Bil. The stock has returned -0.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlas Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:COP by 30,250 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.55.

On 02/12/2023, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $115.06 per share and a market cap of $140.82Bil. The stock has returned 30.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-book ratio of 2.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

