Bollard Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 289 stocks valued at a total of $2.62Bil. The top holdings were BSX(43.24%), IT(4.89%), and LLY(3.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bollard Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bollard Group LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BSX by 1,278,765 shares. The trade had a 2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.3.

On 02/13/2023, Boston Scientific Corp traded for a price of $47.23 per share and a market cap of $67.65Bil. The stock has returned 7.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Scientific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 104.96, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.74 and a price-sales ratio of 5.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Bollard Group LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:RCI by 74,233 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.6.

On 02/13/2023, Rogers Communications Inc traded for a price of $48.41 per share and a market cap of $24.33Bil. The stock has returned -2.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rogers Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-book ratio of 3.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Bollard Group LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NEE by 33,748 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.78.

On 02/13/2023, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $74.73999999999999 per share and a market cap of $148.52Bil. The stock has returned 1.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-book ratio of 3.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.63 and a price-sales ratio of 7.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Bollard Group LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PEAK by 106,358 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.31.

On 02/13/2023, Healthpeak Properties Inc traded for a price of $26.66 per share and a market cap of $14.58Bil. The stock has returned -13.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthpeak Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.25 and a price-sales ratio of 7.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Bollard Group LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 7,016 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.56.

On 02/13/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $345.12 per share and a market cap of $327.93Bil. The stock has returned 45.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-book ratio of 32.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.49 and a price-sales ratio of 11.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

