Spark Investment Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $46.00Mil. The top holdings were GS(49.48%), AMZN(16.54%), and JAKK(8.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spark Investment Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Spark Investment Management LLC bought 47,000 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 90,180. The trade had a 8.619999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/13/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $97.61 per share and a market cap of $1,000.24Bil. The stock has returned -38.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 53,100-share investment in NYSE:ESTC. Previously, the stock had a 7.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.92 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Elastic NV traded for a price of $59.31 per share and a market cap of $5.67Bil. The stock has returned -37.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elastic NV has a price-book ratio of 14.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -29.62 and a price-sales ratio of 5.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 156,400-share investment in NYSE:ASAN. Previously, the stock had a 6.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.14 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Asana Inc traded for a price of $14.48 per share and a market cap of $3.08Bil. The stock has returned -77.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Asana Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.27 and a price-sales ratio of 5.51.

The guru sold out of their 21,800-share investment in NYSE:CRM. Previously, the stock had a 5.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.92 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $167.03 per share and a market cap of $167.03Bil. The stock has returned -23.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 596.54, a price-book ratio of 2.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 22.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.44 and a price-sales ratio of 5.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Spark Investment Management LLC bought 32,000 shares of NYSE:SQ for a total holding of 45,300. The trade had a 4.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.7.

On 02/13/2023, Block Inc traded for a price of $75.23 per share and a market cap of $44.99Bil. The stock has returned -30.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -218.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

