Opaleye Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9B Russell Street Cambridge, MA 02140

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $288.00Mil. The top holdings were HROW(19.38%), TELA(8.29%), and RYTM(7.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Opaleye Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 147,700-share investment in NAS:CUTR. Previously, the stock had a 2.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.6 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Cutera Inc traded for a price of $35 per share and a market cap of $686.54Mil. The stock has returned -7.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cutera Inc has a price-book ratio of 44.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 540,000 shares in NYSE:BHVN, giving the stock a 2.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.12 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Biohaven Ltd traded for a price of $16.98 per share and a market cap of $1.16Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Ltd has a price-book ratio of 6.07 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.42.

During the quarter, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 431,183 shares of NAS:HROW for a total holding of 3,775,000. The trade had a 2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.95.

On 02/13/2023, Harrow Health Inc traded for a price of $18.62 per share and a market cap of $554.69Mil. The stock has returned 125.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Harrow Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 413.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 228.74 and a price-sales ratio of 5.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 923,200 shares in NAS:KALV, giving the stock a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.36 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $7.96 per share and a market cap of $271.46Mil. The stock has returned -47.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.36 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 292,700-share investment in NAS:INBX. Previously, the stock had a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.39 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Inhibrx Inc traded for a price of $23.1 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -5.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Inhibrx Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.28 and a price-sales ratio of 190.91.

