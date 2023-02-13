Wellesley Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $651.00Mil. The top holdings were LYFT(12.82%), HALO(11.53%), and AKAM(11.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wellesley Asset Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Wellesley Asset Management reduced their investment in NAS:JAZZ by 48,022 shares. The trade had a 6.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.56.

On 02/13/2023, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC traded for a price of $150.01 per share and a market cap of $9.45Bil. The stock has returned 4.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a price-book ratio of 3.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 53,042-share investment in NAS:TCOM. Previously, the stock had a 6.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.73 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Trip.com Group Ltd traded for a price of $36.57 per share and a market cap of $23.47Bil. The stock has returned 22.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trip.com Group Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 224.10 and a price-sales ratio of 8.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Wellesley Asset Management bought 16,528 shares of NYSE:BURL for a total holding of 31,364. The trade had a 2.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.68.

On 02/13/2023, Burlington Stores Inc traded for a price of $223.47 per share and a market cap of $14.57Bil. The stock has returned -4.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Burlington Stores Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 90.11, a price-book ratio of 22.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 20,253 shares in AMEX:AAMC, giving the stock a 2.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.13 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Altisource Asset Management Corp traded for a price of $38.8 per share and a market cap of $68.96Mil. The stock has returned 116.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altisource Asset Management Corp has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 7.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Wellesley Asset Management bought 19,257 shares of AMEX:GSAT for a total holding of 33,191. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.75.

On 02/13/2023, Globalstar Inc traded for a price of $1.23 per share and a market cap of $2.22Bil. The stock has returned 25.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Globalstar Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 69.80 and a price-sales ratio of 15.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

