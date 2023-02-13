Cartica Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 13 stocks valued at a total of $186.00Mil. The top holdings were FN(11.87%), CITEU(10.96%), and HTHT(10.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cartica Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 324,183-share investment in NAS:DLO. Previously, the stock had a 3.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.59 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, DLocal Ltd traded for a price of $16.19 per share and a market cap of $4.79Bil. The stock has returned -54.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DLocal Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-book ratio of 12.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.89 and a price-sales ratio of 13.55.

Cartica Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MELI by 7,030 shares. The trade had a 3.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $890.25.

On 02/13/2023, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $1104.95 per share and a market cap of $55.57Bil. The stock has returned -1.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 205.76, a price-book ratio of 34.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 54.23 and a price-sales ratio of 5.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Cartica Management, LLC bought 27,200 shares of NYSE:GLOB for a total holding of 80,512. The trade had a 2.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.02.

On 02/13/2023, Globant SA traded for a price of $161.96 per share and a market cap of $6.77Bil. The stock has returned -38.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Globant SA has a price-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-book ratio of 4.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Cartica Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FN by 39,700 shares. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.3.

On 02/13/2023, Fabrinet traded for a price of $122.79 per share and a market cap of $4.50Bil. The stock has returned 19.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fabrinet has a price-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-book ratio of 3.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Cartica Management, LLC bought 32,300 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 178,300. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999.

On 02/13/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $103.65 per share and a market cap of $274.42Bil. The stock has returned -16.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 269.22, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

