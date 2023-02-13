American Money Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 132 stocks valued at a total of $350.00Mil. The top holdings were VCSH(8.76%), AAPL(5.50%), and MSFT(3.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were American Money Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

American Money Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 22,863 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.26000000000001.

On 02/13/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.75 per share and a market cap of $41.17Bil. The stock has returned -2.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 50,264-share investment in ARCA:IBDN. Previously, the stock had a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.03 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $25.055 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned -0.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

American Money Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TPL by 522 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2385.38.

On 02/13/2023, Texas Pacific Land Corp traded for a price of $1923.78 per share and a market cap of $14.82Bil. The stock has returned 81.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Pacific Land Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-book ratio of 20.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.78 and a price-sales ratio of 22.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, American Money Management, LLC bought 2,342 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 10,842. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $296.98.

On 02/13/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $309.89 per share and a market cap of $685.31Bil. The stock has returned -3.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 69.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 2,943 shares in NYSE:PXD, giving the stock a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $243.31 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $231.39 per share and a market cap of $54.98Bil. The stock has returned 15.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-book ratio of 2.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

