TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $287.00Mil. The top holdings were VNLA(72.80%), VT(26.69%), and ZI(0.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 887,442 shares in ARCA:VT, giving the stock a 26.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.89 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $92.25 per share and a market cap of $26.46Bil. The stock has returned -8.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.31.

The guru sold out of their 924,063-share investment in NAS:ACWI. Previously, the stock had a 25.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.65000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $90.8 per share and a market cap of $19.49Bil. The stock has returned -9.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-book ratio of 2.49.

The guru established a new position worth 24,050 shares in NAS:ZI, giving the stock a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.47 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc traded for a price of $25.8 per share and a market cap of $10.41Bil. The stock has returned -54.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 161.25, a price-book ratio of 4.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.89 and a price-sales ratio of 9.36.

The guru sold out of their 114,241-share investment in BATS:NEAR. Previously, the stock had a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.33 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.54 per share and a market cap of $4.04Bil. The stock has returned 1.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.14.

The guru sold out of their 33,703-share investment in ARCA:MINT. Previously, the stock had a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.52 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.31 per share and a market cap of $8.44Bil. The stock has returned -0.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

