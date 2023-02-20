Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today thanked the Philadelphia Eagles for an incredible season. Lincoln Financial has proudly been the sponsor of Lincoln Financial Field – home of the Eagles – since the 2003 season.

“While the Eagles didn’t win the Big Game in Arizona tonight, we are so very proud of all their hard work and accomplishments,” said Ellen Cooper, president and CEO of Lincoln Financial Group. “Thanks to the Eagles players, coaches and staff for giving our city and the fans so many memorable moments over the last several months. We can’t wait for next season!”

Although this football season has now drawn to a close, the partnership between the Eagles and Lincoln Financial goes beyond just the stadium sponsorship. The two organizations also team up on various community initiatives throughout the year like the upcoming Eagles+Autism+Challenge and a recent mentoring initiative with Big+Brother%2C+Big+Sisters+Independence. Lincoln Financial Field is now approaching the twentieth anniversary of its grand opening.

About Lincoln Financial Group

