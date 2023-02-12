PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ocean Technologies LLC (BOT), a global fintech leader in afterhours trading and the holding company of Blue Ocean ATS; and Futu Clearing Inc., the US-based clearing and execution subsidiary of Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu") (Nasdaq: FUTU), an advanced fintech company upgrading the investing experience by offering fully digitized financial services in multiple markets, announced today a connectivity and market data partnership. The new partnership allows Futubull platform clients to electronically trade US National Market System (NMS) stocks during local business hours in Hong Kong, effective February 13th. Furthermore, Blue Ocean is offering Futubull clients market data as part of their integrated investor data offering on its proprietary one-stop digital platform.

For the first time Futu is providing clients access to trade US equities in real-time and access market data during Hong Kong local business hours via the Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (ATS) market center. The novel Blue Ocean ATS platform offers Asia-Pacific based investors the ability to trade during 10:00 am to 6:00 pm in Hong Kong. Blue Ocean ATS currently offers all trading subscribers the option to trade via its marquis service Blue Ocean Session from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am US ET.

"Today's announcement is a strategic step in our mission of offering global investors in the Asia-Pacific region real-time access to trading and market data during a time previously unavailable to investors in Hong Kong," said Brian Hyndman, CEO of Blue Ocean Technologies. "Futu is the ideal partner for us given their focus on innovation, product and bettering their user's experience. We are delighted to join forces with Futu connecting the Futubull platform to the Blue Ocean ATS to forge a global trading community to evolve capital markets trading access in Hong Kong."

"Our partnership with Blue Ocean is the perfect alignment that allows us to offer our Hong Kong clients the ability to trade stocks 24 hours, 5 days a week," stated Nicolette Denney, CEO, Futu Clearing. "This is one more way that we can improve the customer experience and provide meaningful services."

For the first time, US equities commenced trading during local business hours on February 13th morning in Hong Kong, because of this partnership with Futu Clearing Inc. The Blue Ocean ATS US overnight trading service initiative further cements Blue Ocean Technologies reach in Asia-Pacific with partnerships in place today in Korea and now throughout Hong Kong. Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited joins Samsung Securities and other brokers in Asia-Pacific focused on expanding electronic trading access of the world's largest capital markets to local investors.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu") (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced fintech company upgrading the investing experience by offering fully digitized financial services in multiple markets. It offers market data, financial news, interactive social features, and investor education content via its proprietary one-stop digital platforms Futubull and moomoo. Through its subsidiaries, Futu also provides brokerage and other investment services including trading and clearing services for the United States, Hong Kong SAR, China Connect, Singapore, and Australia stocks, margin financing and securities lending, and wealth management.

Subsidiaries:

Futu Clearing Inc. is a U.S. clearing broker/dealer that provides clearing, settlement, trading and execution services to its clients and correspondents. Futu Clearing provides robust, modern technology and professional, experienced support. Futu and its affiliates partner together to create powerful integration and solutions technology. Futu CAREs about execution by providing our clients Competition, Accountability, Reasonable Rates, and Execution quality. Client experience is our priority.

Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited is a licensed company recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission. Futu has sustained high growth momentum since its establishment in 2012, securing its market leadership in Hong Kong by the number of clients, with its trading volume from retail business ranked Top 3 in the market.

About Blue Ocean Technologies:

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT) is a unique capital markets fintech company empowering global investors by making trading possible during US overnight trading hours. Blue Ocean Technologies' US broker dealer subsidiary, Blue Ocean ATS, LLC, and its trading system Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS), currently trade US National Market System (NMS) stocks from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am ET from Sunday – Thursday. Founded in 2019, Blue Ocean ATS is on a mission to transform US trading to Global trading via its flagship service, Blue Ocean Session, providing access and transparency to subscribers in all time zones during non-traditional US market hours. Learn more about how to connect: [email protected]

For additional information, please visit our website: www.blueocean-tech.io and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

