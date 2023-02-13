SEI INVESTMENTS CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE OAKS, PA 19456-1100

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2387 stocks valued at a total of $44.95Bil. The top holdings were BND(3.05%), VEA(2.95%), and SCHX(2.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SEI INVESTMENTS CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

SEI INVESTMENTS CO reduced their investment in NYSE:NEE by 3,077,261 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.78.

On 02/13/2023, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $74.73999999999999 per share and a market cap of $148.52Bil. The stock has returned 1.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-book ratio of 3.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.63 and a price-sales ratio of 7.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

SEI INVESTMENTS CO reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 923,338 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $261.48.

On 02/13/2023, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $258.84 per share and a market cap of $188.51Bil. The stock has returned -7.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-book ratio of 3.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.01 and a price-sales ratio of 6.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, SEI INVESTMENTS CO bought 3,718,946 shares of NAS:VWOB for a total holding of 3,997,667. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.96.

On 02/13/2023, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $61.85 per share and a market cap of $3.31Bil. The stock has returned -11.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 3,906,565 shares in ARCA:IDEV, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.49 during the quarter.

On 02/13/2023, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $60.22 per share and a market cap of $10.47Bil. The stock has returned -6.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.61.

SEI INVESTMENTS CO reduced their investment in NAS:EMB by 2,693,136 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.77.

On 02/13/2023, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $85.86 per share and a market cap of $17.23Bil. The stock has returned -12.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.