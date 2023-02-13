Wealthquest Corp recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 120 stocks valued at a total of $722.00Mil. The top holdings were VV(18.38%), VONG(10.72%), and IEFA(8.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wealthquest Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Wealthquest Corp bought 307,480 shares of NAS:TBIL for a total holding of 439,819. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.9.

On 02/13/2023, US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF traded for a price of $49.92 per share and a market cap of $255.09Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Wealthquest Corp bought 213,331 shares of NAS:UTWO for a total holding of 853,127. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.

On 02/13/2023, US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF traded for a price of $48.71 per share and a market cap of $241.12Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Wealthquest Corp bought 218,366 shares of ARCA:SPTM for a total holding of 488,338. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.32.

On 02/13/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $50.56 per share and a market cap of $5.89Bil. The stock has returned -7.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.52.

During the quarter, Wealthquest Corp bought 114,556 shares of ARCA:TFLO for a total holding of 717,847. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.95.

On 02/13/2023, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.47 per share and a market cap of $4.56Bil. The stock has returned 2.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Wealthquest Corp bought 28,369 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 761,830. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.71.

On 02/13/2023, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $186.08 per share and a market cap of $25.82Bil. The stock has returned -8.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.82.

