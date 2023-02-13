Persistent Cited as a Leader in Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PUNE, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023

Also recognized as a Leader in the BFSI and Healthcare categories

PUNE, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: Persistent) (NSE: Persistent), a global Digital Engineering provider, has been cited as a leader in Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services Peak Matrix® Assessment 2023.

Persistent_PEAK_Matrix.jpg

Persistent drives co-innovation with a focus on new product development for today's leading digital businesses. Their software product engineering services reach across every stage of the product life cycle to help accelerate software development and enterprise modernization initiatives that transform client's digital product experiences.

In its fourth edition, Everest Group's Software Product Engineering PEAK Matrix® Assessment evaluates 33 service provider's capabilities and market impact for software engineering services overall and in five verticals: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare; Independent Software Vendors (ISVs); Media & Entertainment; and Retail. It provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service providers based on their overall vision and capability, as well as market impact across different global services markets, classifying them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.

Persistent stood out for:

  • Strong IP portfolio across horizontals like cloud engineering, analytics, and UI/UX, as well as verticals such as BFSI and Healthcare.
  • Growth enabled by increased engagements with existing clients from key verticals.
  • Client-recognized robust talent management practices, flexibility in pricing and resource allocation.
  • Enhanced capabilities in cloud engineering with acquisition of firms such as MediaAgility and Data Glove

Rahul Shrivastava, Senior Vice President, Hi-Tech and ISV, Persistent:
"Software is at the core of every business today, making it essential for organizations to have access to expertise in software engineering. We leverage our product engineering DNA to deliver next-generation enterprise modernization solutions and collaborate with our clients to accelerate digital transformation across industries. This recognition by Everest Group is a resounding endorsement of our work in this space."

Akshat Vaid, Vice President, Engineering Services Research, Everest Group:
"Persistent has significantly elevated its play in the software product engineering services market over the last few years. This is clearly reflected in its emergence as a Leader in Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. One of the key drivers for their success has been the ability to leverage software-led transformation capabilities for clients from BFSI and Healthcare domains. They have showcased significant command over cloud engineering and have further strengthened their capabilities in the area with acquisitions of MediaAgility and Data Glove. Clients have appreciated Persistent's strong project management skills, flexible commercial models, and good talent management measures enabling attrition control among mission-critical managers and developers."

About Persistent

With over 22,500 employees located in 18 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. We work with the industry leaders including 14 of the 30 most innovative companies as identified by BCG, 80% of the largest banks in the US and India, and numerous innovators across the healthcare and software ecosystems. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. Persistent was named to the Forbes Asia Best Under a Billion 2021 list, representing consistent top-and bottom-line performance as well as growth.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/FLCS

Media Contacts

Emma Handler
Persistent Systems (Global)
+1 617 633 1635
[email protected]

Rhea Mistry
Archetype
+91 992 058 2926
[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2000848/Persistent_PEAK_Matrix.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2000847/Persistent_PEAK_Healthcare.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2000846/Persistent_PEAK_BFSI.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

Persistent_PEAK_Healthcare.jpg

Persistent_PEAK_BFSI.jpg

Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=IO12579&sd=2023-02-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/persistent-cited-as-a-leader-in-everest-groups-software-product-engineering-services-peak-matrix-assessment-2023-301744914.html

SOURCE Persistent Systems

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO12579&Transmission_Id=202302130356PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO12579&DateId=20230213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.