TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) ( ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Clinton Swemmer has been appointed Chief Technical Officer for the Company. Previously, Mr. Swemmer held the position of Vice President of Technical Services for Ascendant.



The appointment as Chief Technical Officers reflects Mr. Swemmer’s significant contribution to the Company, specifically to the ongoing Feasibility Study and development plans for the upcoming development of the Venda Nova Deposit within the Lagoa Salgada Project, on the Iberian Pyrite Belt (“IBP”), Portugal.

Prior to joining Ascendant, Mr. Swemmer held the position of Vice President of Project Delivery for Treasury Metals, a mining company where he managed the Study and Trade-Offs to maximize NPV and meet the technical requirements of the Environmental and Permit process. Previously, as Vice President of Project Delivery, North America for Ausenco, an EPC/M company focused on the metals and mining industry, he managed teams responsible for the EPC Awards of the Magino Gold Mine, Las Chispas Mine and the Blackwater Gold Mine. While at Ausenco, Mr. Swemmer was also accountable for reviewing all Pre-Feasibility Studies (PFS) and Feasibility Studies (FS) execution strategies and layouts such as Marathon Gold Mine and Springpole Gold Project.

In addition, as Ascendant is now well advanced in completion of the Feasibility Study and moving towards project development decisions, the Technical Services Group has grown to accommodate the future demands of project construction and commissioning. As such, the Company is pleased to announced it has hired Mr. Erich Meintjes as Director of Engineering to support the ongoing engineering requirements at Venda Nova.

Mr. Meintjes has over 27 years of experience in the mining industry and joins from DRA Global, where as Senior Vice President of Engineering he worked on numerous large scale projects focused on mining infrastructure and mineral beneficiation across various commodities. Mr. Meintjes’ specific expertise lies in project execution, schedule planning, engineering design, procurement, expediting, construction, commissioning and handover of mining and processing plants.

Mr. Joao Barros, President of Ascendant Resources stated, “We are pleased to appoint Clinton as Chief Technical Officer for Ascendant in recognition of the ongoing contribution Clinton has had in developing, supporting and delivering the ongoing feasibility study for the Venda Nova deposit. We congratulate Clinton on his expanded role and welcome Erich to the team as the technical services team continues in preparation of our growing needs ahead of project construction”.

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant Resources is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. Through focused exploration and aggressive development plans, the Company aims to unlock the inherent potential of the project, maximizing value creation for shareholders.

The Venda Nova deposit at Lagoa Salgada contains over 10.33 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Resources @ 9.06% ZnEq and 2.50 million tonnes of Inferred Resources @ 5.93% ZnEq in the North Zone; and 4.42 million tonnes of Indicated Resources @ 1.50% CuEq and 10.83 million tonnes of Inferred resources @ 1.35% CuEq in the South Zone. The deposit demonstrates typical mineralization characteristics of Iberian Pyrite Belt VMS deposits containing zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209ha property concession. The project also demonstrates compelling economics with scalability for future resource growth in the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment. Located just 80km from Lisbon, Lagoa Salgada is easily accessible by road and surrounded by exceptional Infrastructure. Ascendant holds a 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp") and has an earn-in opportunity to increase its interest in the project to 80%. The Company's interest in the Lagoa Salgada project offers a low-cost entry to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity, already demonstrating its mineable scale.

The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at.

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced in this news release, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, contact:

Mark Brennan David Ball Executive Chairman, Founder Vice President, Corporate Development Tel: +1-647-796-0023 Tel: +1-647-796-0068 [email protected] [email protected]

Forward Looking Information



This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the business, the Project, and the exploration potential of Anomaly B,D or any other targets on the property. In making the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Ascendant has made certain assumptions, including, but not limited to the Company’s ability to execute future drill programs and add to existing resources. Although Ascendant believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Ascendant disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 24, 2022 and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and other risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. The Company's statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.



