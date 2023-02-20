First National Corporation Announces 7% Increase in Cash Dividend

STRASBURG, Va., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First National Corporation ( FXNC) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on February 8, 2023. This was a 7% increase compared to the quarterly dividend paid on December 16, 2022. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation ( FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, two customer service centers in retirement communities, and 20 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, and in the city of Richmond. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential adverse effect on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. For details on other factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

