2 hours ago
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 13, 2023

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH), one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced that it has commenced an Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") strategy development and implementation process.

Target is focused on utilizing the strength of its core mission, vision, and values to establish meaningful and measurable goals that align with specific ESG standards. Target's strategy will be to establish a quantifiable framework to benchmark its progress and establish a reporting process with a commitment to setting and achieving goals within its ESG framework. Target believes this approach will create an executable strategy, aligned with Target's long-term growth aspirations, focused on continued value creation for its shareholders.

To lead this effort, Target has hired Scott S. Junk as Senior Vice President of ESG, to focus on the Company's ESG development and implementation. Prior to joining Target, Mr. Junk was responsible for positioning, launching, and evolving the ESG initiative for WillScot Mobile Mini.

"We are pleased to formalize our ESG initiative and the commitment to establishing a defined and transparent framework. We have taken meaningful steps in conducting a value-added approach capable of supporting Target's growth and evolution. Thoughtful execution should add lasting benefit to Target's employees, customers, and stakeholders," stated Brad Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release (including the financial outlook contained herein) are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact
Mark Schuck
(832) 702 – 8009
[email protected]

