VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Mawson Gold Limited("Mawson" or the "Company") ( TSX:MAW, Financial)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bruce Griffin to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Mawson, as Independent Director.

Mr Griffin is an accomplished resources industry professional with over 30 years of experience. Mr. Griffin serves as Executive Chairman of Sheffield Resources (ASX: SFX) and as a non-executive director of CVW CleanTech (CVW: TSXV). In addition, Mr. Griffin has held several chief executive and senior management roles with mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment companies. Prior roles include executive, commercial, strategy and management consulting positions with BHP, Graincorp and Bain & Company, which followed a 9-year career with Shell. He holds undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering and economics, as well as a Master of Business Administration.

Mr. Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman, comment, "We are very pleased to have Bruce join the Mawson Board. He brings significant corporate and strategic experience to our team, as we seek to continue to unlock value across our diverse asset base."

Mawson would like the acknowledge the departure of funds managed by Sentient Equity Partners from its register via a series of secondary trades completed during December 2022. The Company is pleased to welcome a number of new shareholders to its register, which include sophisticated resources investors such as Darren Morcombe, Konwave Sustainable Gold Equity Fund and Pierre Lassonde.

Mawson also announces the granting of stock options to directors and officers of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 8,900,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at $0.24 per common shares, for a period of 3 years.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also currently owns 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.

On behalf of the Board, "Michael Hudson" Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman Further Information

www.mawsongold.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary

+1 (604) 685 9316[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statement

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Mawson, in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, Mawson can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/739056/Mawson-Announces-Appointment-of-Bruce-Griffin-as-Independent-Director



