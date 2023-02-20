Enphase Energy and Lumio Expand Solar Technology Leadership Across the United States

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Lumio, a leader in personalized renewable energy, will significantly expand its offering of Enphase® IQ8™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries to customers across the United States.

Enphase® Energy Systems with IQ Batteries and the revolutionary IQ8 Microinverters, the industry’s first microgrid-forming microinverters launched late last year, offer homeowners even greater resilience than ever before. The strategic relationship with Lumio will amplify the impact and distribution of Enphase Energy Systems — providing homeowners more access to reliable, sustainable, and grid-independent power sources.

“We are excited about Enphase’s full suite of products including microinverters, batteries, and EV chargers that can provide our customers best-in-class home energy management solutions,” said Greg Butterfield, chief executive officer at Lumio. “Additionally, the Enphase digital platform from lead generation to permitting to ongoing operations and maintenance services offers a unique ability for Lumio to increase efficiencies and reduce costs.”

For homeowners who want battery backup, there are no sizing restrictions on pairing Enphase IQ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters and the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature can restart a home energy system—switching to sunlight-only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners greater assurance of energy resilience. Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters are built to last and come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Enphase is a clear leader in delivering innovation with home electrification hardware and software,” said David Schonberg, senior vice president of energy partnerships at Lumio. “This strategic relationship with Enphase makes it easier for Lumio’s customers to take control of their power production, power consumption, and increase the security and reliability of their family’s power supply.”

“We’re proud to continue our work with Lumio to leverage its leadership in delivering customizable, reliable, and safer clean-energy solutions to homeowners nationwide,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Our combined focus on high-quality home energy solutions and excellent customer service will offer homeowners a world-class experience end-to-end.”

For more information about Enphase IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, please visit the Enphase website. For more information about Lumio and their mission to make power personal, please visit the company’s website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 58 million microinverters, and over 3.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2023 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, IQ8, Enphase Energy System, Sunlight Jump Start, IQ Batteries, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products; and growth in deployments of Enphase Energy Systems. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

