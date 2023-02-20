Veritone%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, announced today the details of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results conference call.

Veritone will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, provide an update on the business and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate, please join the audio webcast or dial-in and ask to be connected to the Veritone earnings conference call. To avoid a delay in dialing in, please pre-register or join the live audio webcast.

* Please note that pre-registered participants will receive their dial-in number and unique PIN upon registration.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Veritone also announced that management will present at and participate in 1x1 investor meetings at two upcoming conferences.

JMP Securities Technology Conference – San Francisco, CA

March 6 – 7, 2023

Ryan Steelberg, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:30 pm Pacific Time.

35th Annual Roth Conference – Dana Point, CA

March 13 –14, 2023

Ryan Steelberg, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 9:00 am Pacific Time.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your institutional sales representative or Veritone’s IR team at [email protected].

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

