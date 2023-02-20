Performance+Food+Group+Company (PFG) ( NYSE:PFGC, Financial) today announced that George Holm, PFG Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Patrick Hatcher, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2023 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference.

PFG will webcast its presentation on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET. The webcast will be available in listen-only mode on investors.pfgc.com.

