2 hours ago
Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board Jean Madar will be joined by co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Interparfums SA, Philippe Benacin, members of the Board of Directors and staff to ring the closing bell of the NASDAQ Stock Market today, to commemorate their 35th anniversary of listing on the Nasdaq exchange, following its initial public offering in February 1988.

Mr. Madar commented, "Ringing the closing bell today reminds us of all that has been accomplished in the past 35 years, leading up to the best year in our history in 2022. My sincere gratitude to our talented and dedicated team members here in New York, and around the world who have made this day possible. I also want to acknowledge our distributors, suppliers and licensors for their support and contribution to our long-term success.

“While we know there are still unknown factors that are beyond our control, we are encouraged by our strength to overcome unpredictable headwinds, as demonstrated in the last few years. Our teams are not only prepared, but have already initiated several strategic opportunities to evolve and meet the needs of our growing business. We look forward to the continuation of driving long-term value for our shareholders in the many years to come.”

The ceremony will be broadcast live starting at approximately 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City and across major business news networks, including CNBC, Fox Business News and Bloomberg TV. A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nasdaq.com%2Fmarketsite%2Fbell-ringing-ceremony under Bell Ceremony Events at the bottom of the page.

About Inter Parfums, Inc.:

Founded in 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Donna Karan, DKNY, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, S.T. Dupont, Ungaro and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. Through its global distribution network, the Company’s products are sold in over 120 countries.

