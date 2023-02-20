Cresco+Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced it has opened its newest Sunnyside dispensary in Daytona Beach, Florida, at 2110 W. International Speedway Blvd. Sunnyside Daytona Beach marks the Company’s 23rd dispensary in the state and 58th nationwide.

“Expanding our retail footprint and broadening the reach of our branded portfolio in a top market like Florida will continue to be one of our core focus areas in 2023,” said Charles Bachtell, Cresco Labs’ CEO & Co-Founder. “We chose this location because it is on a busy thoroughfare near Interstate 95 and across the street from the Daytona International Speedway, home of the Daytona 500, which creates many points for patients to access our top-quality cannabis products for their needs. We’re excited to open our first store in Daytona Beach and look forward to serving its patient community.”

Sunnyside Daytona Beach will offer a wide assortment of cannabis products from Cresco Labs’ branded portfolio that includes Cresco, One Plant, Supply (High Supply), Good News, Remedi and Sunnyside. The store also has a curated selection of accessories.

Patients can place orders today both in store and online through the retailer’s Sunnyside.shop website. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 AM to 8 PM, and Sunday, 9 AM to 6 PM.

Cresco Labs operates 23 Sunnyside stores in Florida: Avon Park, Bonita Springs, Boynton Beach, Cape Coral, Clearwater, Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville Beach, Lady Lake, Lutz, North Miami, Ocala, Oakland Park, Orlando (Fern Park, W. Orlando), Panama City Beach, Pensacola (9th Ave. and Nine Mile Rd.), Port St. Lucie, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee and Tampa.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com

