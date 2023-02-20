ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 06-Feb-23 14,000 €619.05 €8,666,642.60 07-Feb-23 14,158 €619.72 €8,774,015.58 08-Feb-23 14,100 €627.45 €8,847,046.41 09-Feb-23 12,000 €627.83 €7,533,940.80 10-Feb-23 18,750 €612.69 €11,487,933.75

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

