SmileDirectClub Introduces CarePlus Premium Aligner Offering

2 hours ago
New service gives customers even more choice with expanded ways to get started and manage aligner care in-person or remotely

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC), the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the launch of its new premium aligner treatment, CarePlus. Available now at select Partner Network dentist locations, CarePlus delivers a higher touch, tech-forward option in orthodontic care with greater flexibility and choice through a combination of both in-person and virtual patient management, value added services, and concierge-level care from SmileDirectClub’s network of licensed dentists, orthodontists, hygienists, and dental assistants. ​

To get started, CarePlus customers visit a participating Partner Network dental office for a 3D scan and dentist consultation to begin their clear aligner treatment, whether it’s the Company’s 22-hour regular-wear aligners or nighttime-only 10-hour program. Customers can pay the $3900 cost in full or choose the less than $115 monthly extended payment plan with the SmileDirectClub’s FlexPay option.

“CarePlus provides meaningful value for customers, checking all the boxes of assurance, convenience, and expertise,” said John Sheldon, Chief Marketing Officer of SmileDirectClub. “This new service model provides an affordable and increasingly personal approach while delivering the same level of tech-forward experience people expect from SmileDirectClub. We believe this hybrid offering will win not only with those looking for a more personalized experience, but also with parents of teens, who want the assurance of an in-person office visit and the convenience of a remote offering and follow up care.”

Following the initial CarePlus office visit, the customer’s treatment plan is finalized and prescribed by one of the Company’s hundreds of state licensed dentists and orthodontists who use its teledentistry platform to treat patients. As with traditional treatment through SmileDirectClub’s platform, all aligners are manufactured at the Company’s Nashville-, Tenn.-based, wholly owned FDA registered and certified facility, and shipped directly to the customer. As a bonus, CarePlus customers will also receive a selection of SmileDirectClub premium oral care products including its award-winning whitening system, toothbrush and oral care kit.

Like SmileDirectClub’s original aligner experience, CarePlus is doctor-directed and prescribed. The CarePlus premium services include access to a 24/7 dedicated concierge team including a licensed dental assistant for basic treatment-related questions, and remote or in-person check-ins with their Partner Network dentist. Upon completing their aligner treatment, CarePlus customers receive two years’ worth of retainers and the Company’s Lifetime Smile Guarantee to keep their teeth straight and healthy.

“CarePlus offers consumers a unique hybrid choice that can give them even more confidence across the entire treatment journey and let them select the aligner plan that works best for them and their lifestyle,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer, Chief Clinical Officer at SmileDirectClub. “Like our original offering, CarePlus provides professional, proactive guidance from start to finish, results to trust and smile about, with the added benefit of the in-person experience if that is what the patient prefers.”

CarePlus is now available at select SmileDirectClub Partner Network locations in Denver, San Diego, Sacramento, and Orlando, with additional locations opening soon across the U.S. and Canada. SmileDirectClub’s Partner Network was launched in 2020 and includes more than 900 active participating dental offices across the U.S. and Canada.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com.

