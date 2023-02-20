Zuora (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization platform provider for recurring revenue businesses, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 ended on January 31, 2023 following the close of market on March 1, 2023. On that day, Zuora’s management team will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Zuora’s financial results and business highlights.

Event: Zuora Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 440-5655

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0338

Conference ID: 8022374

Replay: 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199 with conference ID 8022374 available from March 1, 2023, 4:00 p.m. PT to March 8, 2023, 11:59 p.m. PT

Live Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.zuora.com, with replay available until March 1, 2024

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization platform for recurring revenue businesses across all industries, enabling companies to unlock customer-centric business models. After starting with Zuora Billing in 2007, Zuora’s award-winning multi-product portfolio now also includes Zuora Revenue, Zuora Collect, and Zephr, all powered by the Zuora Platform. Zuora serves as an intelligent hub that monetizes and orchestrates the complete quote to cash and revenue recognition process at scale. Through its industry leading technology and expertise, Zuora helps more than 1,000 companies around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Zoom nurture and monetize direct, digital customer relationships. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora monetization platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

