Cyngn, Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial applications, today announced that the Company will be attending The ARA Show, the world’s largest equipment and event rental tradeshow at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, February 13th to February 15th, 2023.

Cyngn is excited to be joining its partner, Columbia Vehicle Group, at the event. Chris Wright, Cyngn’s Head of Sales, will be located at the Columbia booth #4074, showcasing a DriveMod-enabled Columbia Stockchaser. Together, Cyngn and Columbia provide autonomous solutions via new stockchasers and stockchasers that customers operate today, enabling organizations to flexibly adopt autonomous industrial vehicles.

The Company sees the ARA show as an opportunity to exhibit its Enterprise Autonomy Suite (EAS). EAS gives organizations the unique ability to deploy Cyngn’s safe and reliable automation solutions via retrofit of their existing stockchaser fleets or with new autonomous stockchaser purchases. In doing so, customers can seamlessly adopt self-driving technology with leading-edge sensors and artificial intelligence into their operations, addressing challenges such as labor shortages and safety.

“We are excited to join our partners at Columbia Vehicle Group to show visitors how a DriveMod-enabled Columbia Stockchaser can deliver greater productivity and safety through simple software interfaces that allow them to operate complex vehicles.” says Cyngn CEO, Lior Tal. “We built DriveMod to be able to work with existing vehicle fleets, which means even stockchasers you already operate today could be driving themselves tomorrow.”

Additionally, Cyngn’s Robotics as a Service (RaaS) offering allows organizations to access self-driving vehicle solutions via a subscription model that reduces high upfront costs. This model provides customers with the added flexibility to deploy autonomous industrial vehicles at the pace that aligns with their business needs.

Summary of The ARA Show:

“The ARA Show is American Rental Association’s annual trade show for the equipment and event rental industry. It provides attendees and exhibitors alike the perfect opportunity to learn, network and buy/sell. For the last 66 years it has continued to grow becoming the world’s largest equipment and event rental tradeshow.” To learn more about the ARA show, click here.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn’s self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn’s DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn’s flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

About Columbia Vehicle Group

Columbia Vehicle Group, Inc. is an electric vehicle manufacturer based in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, whose history dates back to 1946. Columbia’s driving force is building healthful and constructive relationships that equip our partners for success. We manufacture vehicles built for work in industrial and commercial environments, and engineer solutions that enhance productivity, comfort, and utility. Columbia’s vehicles optimize performance in transporting, carrying, and towing - all with zero emissions. To see Columbia’s full vehicle lineup, visit www.columbiavehicles.com.

