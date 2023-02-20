Establishment Labs to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 27

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, plans to announce its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Monday, February 27, 2023, and will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET that day to discuss those results.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and use conference ID number 13736311. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the “Investor Relations” section of the Establishment Labs website at www.establishmentlabs.com.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness. The company’s initial focus is breast health, principally breast aesthetics and reconstruction. Establishment Labs offers a portfolio of advanced silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants® that include a number of innovative and patented features designed to deliver improved aesthetic and clinical outcomes. Since commercial launch in 2010, over 2.5 million Motiva Implants® have been delivered to plastic surgeons in over 80 countries. The company also offers or has under development a number of related products and technologies, including the Motiva Flora® tissue expander and Mia Femtech™, the company’s minimally invasive breast enhancement procedure. In 2018, Establishment Labs received an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA for the Motiva Implant® and began a clinical trial to support regulatory approval in the United States. Motiva Implants® are manufactured at the company’s two facilities in Costa Rica, which are compliant with all applicable regulatory standards under ISO13485:2016 and FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program. Please visit our website for additional information at establishmentlabs.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230213005051r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005051/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.