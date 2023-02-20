DealCloud selected by GlobeSt Real Estate Forum as a top influencer in commercial real estate technology

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp ( INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that GlobeSt Real Estate Forum has named Intapp a top influencer in commercial real estate (CRE) technology for its DealCloud platform.

DealCloud offers a complete deal, relationship, pipeline, and portfolio monitoring solution for real estate investors, developers, and asset managers. Its track record includes redefining CRE professionals’ efficiency by enabling the digitization and transformation of traditionally disconnected processes across the investment and asset lifecycle.

“We’re honored that GlobeSt recognized our passion, innovation, and accomplishments in leading change for dealmakers,” said Frank Spadafora, Real Estate Industry Principal at Intapp. “It is strong validation of DealCloud’s vision to build the leading technology platform for private capital and alternative asset investors, with a comprehensive range of capabilities to support the very specific needs of the modern, connected commercial real estate firm.”

GlobeSt Real Estate Forum's “Influencers in Commercial Real Estate Technology” series recognizes CRE professionals and companies that use their technological expertise to impact the marketplace. The influencer designation is given to CRE professionals and technology providers utilizing big data, artificial intelligence, and smart mobility to further practices and improve processes, including digital lease transactions, virtual apartment tours, communication applications, flexible payment options, and more.

To learn more about the DealCloud platform’s fully configurable solutions for the complex relationships and workflows of real estate professionals, visit https://www.dealcloud.com/markets/real-estate-investment-software/.

About Intapp
Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,200 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

