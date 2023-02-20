Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (“the Company”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announce the launch of Jennifer Sumko for Antonio Melani, the latest in a series of limited-edition capsule collections debuting today under Dillard’s exclusive Antonio Melani brand. Nationally revered style specialist Jennifer Sumko has teamed with Dillard’s to create a thoughtful collection of pieces combining her love of pattern and color with her personal style of comfort, ease and eclecticism.

“I am so grateful to have been able to create this Spring collection with Antonio Melani at Dillard’s,” said Jennifer Sumko. She adds, “Every detail is a reflection of my love for patterns, textiles, bright colors, and special silhouettes. I often dress how I design and style interiors, and this collection is rooted in my love of vintage treasures often found while traveling. Favorite destinations that have inspired this Spring collection include coastal spots where palm trees, sunshine, and whimsical gardens are plenty. I love feminine and effortless statement pieces which can easily be dressed up or simply dressed down. I believe everything in your closet should be something that brings you joy and connects you with your past, present, and future. Garden party ready, and coastal chic…this collection is meant to inspire and bring joy to every day!”

Dillard’s Vice President Alexandra Dillard Lucie added, “We have truly enjoyed working with Jen to bring her design inspiration to life in this amazing collection. The preview of these beautiful pieces has already created a tremendous amount of buzz and excitement among Jen’s highly engaged audience and our Antonio Melani clients. This gorgeous, exclusive collection is a great way to celebrate Spring at Dillard’s!”

Jennifer Sumko for Antonio Melani will be available in 247 Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com beginning today, February 13th. The line features limited-edition pieces in ladies’ apparel, footwear, children’s apparel, and swim as well as a complementing stationary notecard set developed in collaboration with Dogwood Hill.

About Jennifer Sumko

Jennifer Sumko works with clients across the U.S. to design unique, warm home spaces crafted with care. And a pop of color. Her design philosophies and approach to design consulting doesn’t stop with interiors. Jen embraces pattern, color, and personality in fashion and statement accessories. She resides with her husband and four children in Arizona. Follow Jennifer on Instagram @jennifer_sumko.

About Antonio Melani

Antonio Melani, Dillard’s largest ladies’ apparel brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel and handbags. The mission of Antonio Melani is to curate a high-end collection that evokes sophistication through tailoring, yet stays current through styling and attitude. Antonio Melani caters to the modern woman’s career and social schedule, with an emphasis on luxury fabrications. Antonio Melani is available in 247 Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com. Follow Antonio Melani on Instagram @antoniomelaniofficial.

