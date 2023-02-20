Dillard's Launches Jennifer Sumko for Antonio Melani

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (“the Company”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announce the launch of Jennifer Sumko for Antonio Melani, the latest in a series of limited-edition capsule collections debuting today under Dillard’s exclusive Antonio Melani brand. Nationally revered style specialist Jennifer Sumko has teamed with Dillard’s to create a thoughtful collection of pieces combining her love of pattern and color with her personal style of comfort, ease and eclecticism.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005169/en/

JenniferSumko1.jpg

The Jennifer Dress. Jennifer Sumko for Antonio Melani is available exclusively at Dillard's. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am so grateful to have been able to create this Spring collection with Antonio Melani at Dillard’s,” said Jennifer Sumko. She adds, “Every detail is a reflection of my love for patterns, textiles, bright colors, and special silhouettes. I often dress how I design and style interiors, and this collection is rooted in my love of vintage treasures often found while traveling. Favorite destinations that have inspired this Spring collection include coastal spots where palm trees, sunshine, and whimsical gardens are plenty. I love feminine and effortless statement pieces which can easily be dressed up or simply dressed down. I believe everything in your closet should be something that brings you joy and connects you with your past, present, and future. Garden party ready, and coastal chic…this collection is meant to inspire and bring joy to every day!”

Dillard’s Vice President Alexandra Dillard Lucie added, “We have truly enjoyed working with Jen to bring her design inspiration to life in this amazing collection. The preview of these beautiful pieces has already created a tremendous amount of buzz and excitement among Jen’s highly engaged audience and our Antonio Melani clients. This gorgeous, exclusive collection is a great way to celebrate Spring at Dillard’s!”

Jennifer Sumko for Antonio Melani will be available in 247 Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com beginning today, February 13th. The line features limited-edition pieces in ladies’ apparel, footwear, children’s apparel, and swim as well as a complementing stationary notecard set developed in collaboration with Dogwood Hill.

About Jennifer Sumko

Jennifer Sumko works with clients across the U.S. to design unique, warm home spaces crafted with care. And a pop of color. Her design philosophies and approach to design consulting doesn’t stop with interiors. Jen embraces pattern, color, and personality in fashion and statement accessories. She resides with her husband and four children in Arizona. Follow Jennifer on Instagram @jennifer_sumko.

About Antonio Melani

Antonio Melani, Dillard’s largest ladies’ apparel brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel and handbags. The mission of Antonio Melani is to curate a high-end collection that evokes sophistication through tailoring, yet stays current through styling and attitude. Antonio Melani caters to the modern woman’s career and social schedule, with an emphasis on luxury fabrications. Antonio Melani is available in 247 Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com. Follow Antonio Melani on Instagram @antoniomelaniofficial.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230213005169r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005169/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.