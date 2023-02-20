USA+TODAY, part of Gannett+Co.%2C+Inc. (NYSE: GCI), announced The Farmer’s Dog, a brand that made its Super Bowl debut this year, the winner of the 35th USA+TODAY+Ad+Meter competition, presented by Kia+Motors. The “Forever” commercial portrays the life-long journey and bond between a puppy and its owner progressing through decades and milestones together. The annual program is the industry’s leading tool to measure public sentiment and opinion surrounding Super Bowl advertisements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005236/en/

USA TODAY Ad Meter panelists rated ads from February 8 to February 13, resulting in over 150,000 registrations. Registered panelists were required to rate all eligible Super Bowl commercials that aired during the game, from the coin toss to the 2-minute warning in the fourth quarter, scoring each from one as the lowest to a maximum of ten. The commercial with the highest average rating was named the winner.

The top five ads, as rated by the 2023 USA TODAY Ad Meter panelists are:

The Farmer’s Dog: “Forever” – Score6.56 NFL: “Run With It” – Score6.38 Amazon: “Saving Sawyer” – Score 6.35 Dunkin’: “Dunkin’ ‘Drive-Thru’ Starring Ben” – Score6.34 PopCorners: “Breaking Good” – Score6.26

“USA TODAY Ad Meter has been the premier platform for consumer engagement on game day for 35 years strong,” said Kelly Andresen, President of USA TODAY National Sales at Gannett. “When consumers become Ad Meter panelists, brands know what resonates. This year, The Farmer’s Dog won Ad Meter’s top spot by captivating the hearts of panelists.”

Following the USA TODAY Ad Meter competition from today to February 17, participants can cast their votes for USA+TODAY+Ad+Meter+Replay+Ratings, another measurement tool to award commercials in a variety of categories including Rookie of the Year, most comedic, inspirational/heartwarming, and most nostalgic.

Programming to support this year’s Ad Meter included Behind-the-Scenes interviews and Best of Ad Meter Videos featuring celebrity guests including Serena Williams, Brian Cox, Anna Kendrick and Miles Teller across the USA TODAY Network, admeter.usatoday.com and the USA+TODAY+channel available on multiple streaming platforms online, from your smartphone, or on your TV, including XUMO, The Roku Channel, Amazon News, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus and more.

For a complete list of the 35th USA TODAY Ad Meter results, previous winners, and more, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fadmeter.usatoday.com%2F.

