CommScope Ships 1 Million Amplifiers in 2022 and Looks Ahead to DOCSIS 4.0

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity solutions, announced today it reached a significant milestone of building and shipping more than 1,000,000 radio-frequency (RF) amplifiers to top cable operators in 2022.

CommScope RF amplifiers enable broadband service providers to increase downstream and upstream bandwidth capacity with innovative design considerations, supporting reuse of legacy amplifier housings and existing network spacings.

“We are thrilled to reach this milestone and demonstrate our global leadership in DOCSIS and access networks. This came at a critical time, as many cable operators are looking to evolve their networks and prepare for the 10G future,” stated Guy Sucharczuk, senior vice president and president, Access Network Solutions, CommScope. “As we look forward, DOCSIS 4.0 is the next step in the evolution of the access network. It provides higher-speeds and more sophisticated services for cable operators to offer their customers. CommScope’s integrated manufacturing and supply chain approach provides customers with assurance that we are well-positioned to meet their product needs.”

As CommScope celebrates this accomplishment, despite the challenge of supply chain restrictions, it noted it is also currently evolving the RF amplifier lines to support DOCSIS 4.0, both ESD (Extended Spectrum DOCSIS) and FDX (Full Duplex DOCSIS) technologies.

CommScope and the CommScope logo are registered trademarks of CommScope and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A list of CommScope trademarks is available at %3Ci%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.commscope.com%2Ftrademarks%3C%2Fi%3E. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press+releases and blog+posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230213005123r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005123/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.