Conduent Presents Solutions to Drive Banking Efficiencies and Improve Customer Experience at MBA Expo

Feb. 13, 2023
With 20 years of expertise in the financial industry, Conduent’s customer contact services and mortgage processing solutions bring the human touch and technology together

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated ( CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions company, will be onsite at the Mortgage Banking Association (MBA) Servicing Solutions Conference & Expo 2023 from February 21 to 24 at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando showcasing Conduent’s advanced customer experience and financial service solutions to support the mortgage industry.

Conduent’s solutions provide people, processes, and technology that enable operational efficiencies and enhanced customer service that include:

“Challenges such as complex processes, legacy technology systems, back-office processing demands, and high-volume customer service calls can be daunting in the highly regulated lending industry,” said Jeff Weiner, Vice President and General Manager at Conduent. “Conduent has the unique expertise and solutions to help financial institutions deliver the experience borrowers expect with the security, quality and operational efficiencies a business needs. Our teams and technologies can meet the challenges head-on and clear a new path to business growth and digital transformation.”

Conduent subject matter experts for customer experience, lending solutions and document automation will be at booth 225 to talk with MBA attendees about their operations and customer service challenges.

Learn more about Conduent’s experience helping banks and financial institutions transform operations and drive growth while delivering enhanced customer experiences at https://www.conduent.com/industry/banking-and-finance.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, processes, and technologies, Conduent solutions and services enhance customer experience, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve performance for most Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Whether it’s touching three out of every four health insured lives and delivering 45% of SNAP payments in the U.S., or enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions and empowering 10 million employees through HR services worldwide, Conduent services and solutions interact with millions of people every day and move our clients’ operations forward. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:
Lisa Patterson, Conduent, +1-816-305-4421, [email protected]

Investor Relations Contacts:
Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, [email protected]

Trademarks
Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

