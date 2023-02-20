Dexcom%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced today its next-generation Dexcom G7 CGM System will be covered for Medicare beneficiaries.† Having met the category requirements for therapeutic CGM systems set forth by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Dexcom G7 will be accessible to all Medicare patients with diabetes who meet the eligibility criteria when the system launches this Friday, Feb. 17.

“When we set out to design G7, our goal was simple: to make the most accurate, easy-to-use CGM available for as many people with diabetes as possible,” said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president and CEO of Dexcom. “The approval of Medicare coverage for G7 helps us deliver on that promise. Now Medicare patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes will have access to the newest CGM technology that offers the most reliable, simple way to help people manage their diabetes more confidently.”

The most accurate,1 easy to use CGM available will be covered by Medicare at launch.

With Dexcom G7, the #1 recommended CGM brand8,9 now offers the most accurate1 and simple way to help people gain greater control of their diabetes. Its low-profile, all-in-one wearable warms up faster than any other CGM on the market,‡ sending real-time glucose readings automatically to a compatible smart device§ or receiver, no painful fingersticks* or burdensome scanning required. With an overall MARD of 8.2%, Dexcom G7 is the most accurate CGM on the market,1 building on the trusted performance of Dexcom CGM, which is clinically proven to lower A1C, reduce hyper- and hypoglycemia and increase time in range.2-6

New features with Dexcom G7: 60% smaller, all-in-one, discreetwearable, easier to use with fewer components ||

30-minute sensor warmup, fastest of any CGM system on the market ‡

12-hour grace period to replace finished sensors for a more seamless transition between sessions

Redesigned and simplified mobile app with Dexcom Clarity integration ¶,#

Improved alert settings for enhanced discretion

Redesigned receiver that is smaller, with a more vibrant, easier to read display ||

Indicated for wear on the back of the upper arm for ages 2 years and older Dexcom G6 features included with Dexcom G7: No fingersticks, * scanning or calibration

scanning or calibration Real-time glucose readings sent automatically every 5 minutes to a compatible display device §

Integration with the world’s largest connected CGM ecosystem (including Apple Watch, Garmin and other digital health apps) 1

Remote monitoring, enabling users to share glucose data with up to 10 Followers **

Proven Dexcom accuracy and performance 10

Only CGM system to offer a predictive low alert that can recognize potentially dangerous hypo- incidences before they occur

People with diabetes in the US, including Medicare patients, can visit Dexcom.com%2FG7 today to get started with Dexcom G7. The system will be available on Feb. 17.

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom, visit dexcom.com%2Fabout-dexcom.

*Fingersticks required for diabetes treatment decisions if symptoms or expectations do not match readings.

†Under Medicare’s DME fee schedule, reimbursement for CGMs, using CPT codes E2103 and A4239, is the same, regardless of CGM brand. Regulation at 42 CFR 410.152(b), stipulates that coinsurance for items of durable medical equipment is 20% of the allowed amount. ‡Dexcom G7 can complete warmup within 30 minutes, whereas other CGM brands require up to an hour or longer. §Compatible smart devices sold separately. To view a list of compatible smart devices, visit dexcom.com%2Fcompatibility. ||Compared to a prior generation Dexcom CGM System. ¶An internet connection is required to send data to Dexcom Clarity. #User must first sync their Dexcom G7 data with the Dexcom Clarity app and consent to share their data with their healthcare provider. **Separate Follow app and internet connection required. Users should always confirm readings on the Dexcom CGM System app or receiver before making treatment decisions.

