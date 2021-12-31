PR Newswire

Growing partnership brings innovative solutions to more food and beverage customers in Latin America

BOGOTA, Colombia, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Colombia, SAS, a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, and Kalsec Inc., a natural ingredient solution provider for the food and beverage industry, have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for Kalsec's full food ingredients product range in Colombia. Univar Solutions customers in Colombia now have access to a broader range of ingredient innovations focused on taste and sensory solutions, natural colors and coloring foodstuffs, and food protection business units.

Univar Solutions and Kalsec® Inc. Expand Global Relationship

"This agreement builds upon our successful existing partnership with Kalsec in Europe and Mexico, enhances our value in core technical applications, and illustrates our continued commitment to sustainability," said Kevin Hack, global vice president of food ingredients for Univar Solutions. "We are excited to introduce Colombian customers to Kalsec's complete line of naturally sourced extracts, colors, and antioxidants, providing them with the opportunity to use these ingredients to develop innovative food and beverage products for consumers."

In addition to providing an expansive portfolio of specialty food ingredients, Univar Solutions supports customers looking to meet consumer demands for the latest high-quality ingredients to develop clean label food products that help deliver on the need for healthier, more sustainable ingredients. Combining culinary science with application development support, Univar Solutions works closely with its customers and suppliers to nurture creative problem-solving and deliver innovative formulations, recipes, and ingredients to help brands of all sizes grow and thrive. Kalsec's products, encompassing a full line of natural and high-quality innovative ingredients, provide solutions to meet the challenges faced by food and beverage manufacturers globally. Both companies support the latest food trends such as clean label, plant-based alternatives, and healthy ingredients, and are fully committed to sustainable practices and meeting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

"Collaboration with industry leaders like Kalsec helps drive more sustainable food and beverage solutions for the technical challenges facing the future of the food industry in South America and beyond," said Jorge Buckup, president of Latin America for Univar Solutions. "We are thrilled to further expand our partnership with Kalsec as they mirror our high standards of sustainability, social responsibility, innovation, and community engagement."

"Kalsec has been operating for more than a decade in Colombia, providing our customers with excellence in local service, support, and supply of natural food and beverage ingredient solutions," said Aaron Wheadon, senior vice president of global business development for Kalsec. "As we continually strive to enhance our support for customers in Latin America, we are pleased to be working with a market leader such as Univar Solutions, who shares our values in sustainable sourcing and helps support our purpose of unlocking the potential of people, nature, and science to nourish the world."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is leading global commodity and specialty chemical distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Kalsec® Inc.

Kalsec® Inc. provides innovative taste and sensory, natural food protection, natural colors, and advanced hops solutions to the food and beverage industries. We capture the best nature has to offer and utilize over 60 years of experience and industry leading innovation to make food and beverage products look better, taste better, and last longer. Family owned and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan since 1958, Kalsec has regional offices, laboratories and sales teams in North America, Europe, and Asia. As a certified B Corp, Kalsec makes ethical and sustainable decisions that serve our customers, employees, communities, and the environment. We are proud to be using our business as a force for good. For more information, visit www.kalsec.com.

