Kaleyra to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), an enterprise Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) business, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Kaleyra management, including Chief Executive Officer Dario Calogero, Chief Financial Officer Giacomo Dall'Aglio and Vice President of Investor Relations, Colin Gillis, will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in: 1-631-891-4304

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Kalerya's investor relations at [email protected].

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Kaleyra's website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through February 22, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10020921

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots. Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1,600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers. For more information, please visit www.kaleyra.com.

Kaleyra Contacts
Marketing Contacts:
Zephrin Lasker
Executive Vice President, Marketing & Strategic Alliances
[email protected]

Lori Perkins
Senior Director – Marketing and Communications
[email protected]

Investor Contacts:
Colin Gillis
Vice President of Investor Relations
[email protected]

Shannon Devine or Mark Schwalenberg
MZ North America
203-741-8811
[email protected]

