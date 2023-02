PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) today announced it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 5:00pm ET.

The conference call and accompanying slides will be publicly available via live webcast from the investor relations section of the Heidrick & Struggles website at www.heidrick.com. To listen by phone dial +1-888-440-4091 or +1-646-960-0846, conference ID: 6106012. The webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately two hours following its conclusion.

H&S Investors & Analysts Contact:

Suzanne Rosenberg - Vice President, Investor Relations:

1 212 551 0554, [email protected]

