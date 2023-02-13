HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER AND 2022 RESULTS

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2023

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) today announced it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 5:00pm ET.

The conference call and accompanying slides will be publicly available via live webcast from the investor relations section of the Heidrick & Struggles website at www.heidrick.com. To listen by phone dial +1-888-440-4091 or +1-646-960-0846, conference ID: 6106012. The webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately two hours following its conclusion.

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.®www.heidrick.com

H&S Investors & Analysts Contact:
Suzanne Rosenberg - Vice President, Investor Relations:
1 212 551 0554, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG12738&sd=2023-02-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-2022-results-301745030.html

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.