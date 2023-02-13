PR Newswire

Evolution of ePlus Cloud Disaster Recovery and Cloud Hosted Infrastructure to provide cost-effective and cloud-adjacent models

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has evolved its Cloud Disaster Recovery and Cloud Hosted Infrastructure offerings to enable faster cloud adoption without the operational complexity of managing data center infrastructure. Powered by VMware Cloud on AWS, ePlus Cloud Hosted Services include:

ePlus Cloud Disaster Recovery provides offsite replication leveraging the latest VMware data protection innovations with built-in ransomware detection and AWS high-performance, on-demand infrastructure. This solution is architected to each organization's specific recovery requirements and reduces upfront capital investments with a flexible consumption-based cost model. ePlus builds on 10 years of delivering Cloud Disaster Recovery failover support and testing to reduce risk and help organizations prepare for the unexpected.

ePlus Cloud Hosted Infrastructure powered by VMware Cloud on AWS offers an operationally-familiar, dedicated VMware Cloud environment running on AWS Global Infrastructure to accelerate and simplify the movement of workloads to the cloud. With adjacency to AWS native services, organizations can selectively modernize applications over time for increased agility and cost savings.

"This evolution of our Cloud Hosted Services supports ePlus' strategy to extend the data center to the cloud and accelerate cloud adoption," said Justin Mescher, vice president of cloud and data center solutions at ePlus. "Through this offering, we help customers leverage a familiar VMware platform to protect and move workloads out of the data center while connecting them to AWS in support of application modernization goals."

"VMware Cross-Cloud services delivered and managed by expert partners such as ePlus help customers move from multi-cloud complexity and chaos to a more mature and sophisticated cloud-smart approach," said Geoff Thompson, vice president of worldwide cloud provider sales at VMware. "As a valued VMware MSP partner, ePlus can combine VMware Cloud on AWS and VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery with the company's existing platform, migration and professional services expertise to help customers accelerate their enterprise cloud transformation."

For more information about ePlus Cloud Disaster Recovery and ePlus Cloud Hosted Infrastructure, visit https://discover.eplus.com/cloud-hosted-services/cloud-disaster-recovery and https://discover.eplus.com/cloud-hosted-services/cloud-hosted-infrastructure, respectively.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a full set of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success in the business, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

