Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) Expands to Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands with New Sway Energy Distribution Deal.

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) Golden Grail Beverages has expanded the distribution of Sway Energy by partnering with Puerto Rico's leading distributor B. Fernández & Hnos., Inc. The new distribution agreement allows B. Fernández & Hnos to sell and distribute Sway Energy drinks in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands through independent retailers, including grocers, convenience stores, and wholesale channels.

With over 132 years of business experience, B. Fernández & Hnos., Inc. is one of Puerto Rico's leading distributors with more than 275 sales and marketing professionals. Their cutting-edge distribution, quality products, and passionate commitment serve more than 5,200 clients and 4,000 products throughout the Island.

Sway Energy Drink is the premier energy and immunity drink for healthy alternatives to traditional energy drinks with excess sugar, calories, and artificial colors. Sway Energy Drinks contains 160 mg of organic green tea caffeine, vitamins, and ashwagandha for immune support and only 5 calories with zero sugar.

This agreement furthers Golden Grail's commitment to new distribution partnerships, a core element of the company's long-term growth strategy in 2023. The agreement demonstrates the strategic importance of expanding Sway Energy drinks to new regions in the US and abroad. The partnership creates the opportunity to combine Golden Grail's unique beverages, such as Sway Energy, with the strength of Fernández & Hnos. distribution and sales network.

"We are very excited about this partnership with B. Fernández & Hnos. This strategic partnership with a best-in-class distributor provides Sway Energy the opportunity to accelerate growth for both companies." said Steve Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail Technology.

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories, our portfolio includes Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can, Cause Water, Scorpion Energy and KOZ Water.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Except for the historical and present factual information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release, including statements identified by words such as "will," "expected," "plans," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, including the factors described in filings with OTC Markets, including but not limited to discussion under the caption "Risk Factors." Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's judgment solely as of the date hereof.

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp

