Randomized Controlled Trial Backs Clinical Efficacy of Lunit AI for Chest X-Ray

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2023

  • First-ever randomized controlled trial regarding deep learning-based AI in radiology provides strong evidence for the clinical value of AI
  • Large-scale study with 10,476 patients published in Radiology, the top journal in radiology

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Findings from a recent study demonstrated the clinical effectiveness of Lunit's AI solution for chest x-ray image analysis, with significant improvement in the detection of lung nodules in patients undergoing routine health checkups. The results of the study were published in Radiology.[1]

While past retrospective studies have repeatedly indicated promising performance by AI in chest x-ray screening, evidence from a prospective trial assessing the impact of AI-based CAD software in real-world populations is highly warranted. Thus, researchers conducted a pragmatic, randomized controlled trial to investigate the clinical utility of AI in detecting actionable lung nodules among health checkup participants using Lunit INSIGHT CXR, Lunit's CE-marked AI solution for chest x-ray analysis.

Lunit_INSIGHT_CXR_Lunit_s_CE_marked_AI_solution_chest_x_ray_analysis.jpg

Lunit INSIGHT CXR detects suspicious lesions in chest x-ray images, helping radiologists distinguish disease areas by providing the location of the lesion with an abnormality score that reflects the AI's confidence level. The AI solution can detect 10 of the most common chest abnormalities, including tuberculosis, with 97-99% accuracy.[2]

Researchers included 10,476 adult patients, who had undergone chest x-rays at a health screening center between June 2020 and December 2021. The patients were randomly divided evenly into two groups—AI or non-AI. The first group's x-rays were analyzed by radiologists aided by AI while the second group's x-rays were interpreted without the AI results.

Lung nodules were identified in 2% of the evaluated patients. Analysis showed that the detection rate for actionable lung nodules on chest x-rays more than doubled when aided by AI (0.59%) than without AI assistance (0.25%). Moreover, the detection rate of malignant lung nodules on chest radiographs was higher in the AI group (0.15%) than in the non-AI group (0%). There was no significant difference in the false-referral rates between AI and non-AI-interpreted groups. Furthermore, health characteristics including older age and a history of lung cancer or tuberculosis did not have an impact on the efficacy of Lunit's AI solution, suggesting the algorithm's consistency across different populations.

"This is the first real-world evidence proving that AI for chest radiography can improve actionable nodule detection without increasing false positives," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "We believe that this prospective study will lay the groundwork for AI to eventually become the standard of care for chest radiography."

"As our trial was conducted with a pragmatic approach, almost all enrolled participants were included, which is a real clinical setting," said study co-author Jin Mo Goo, M.D., Ph.D., from the Department of Radiology at Seoul National University Hospital. "Our study provided strong evidence that AI could really help in interpreting chest radiography. This will contribute to identifying chest diseases, especially lung cancer, more effectively at an earlier stage."

[1] https://doi.org/10.1148/radiol.221894

[2] https://www.lunit.io/en/products/cxr

Lunit_CI_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN12736&sd=2023-02-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randomized-controlled-trial-backs-clinical-efficacy-of-lunit-ai-for-chest-x-ray-301745034.html

SOURCE Lunit

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN12736&Transmission_Id=202302130800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN12736&DateId=20230213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.