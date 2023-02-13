Petco Health + Wellness Company, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on March 22, 2023

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 22, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, will release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results.

Petco_Logo.jpg

Additionally, Petco executives will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review the company's financial and operating performance. Please note, the release and call times are slightly earlier than previous quarters.

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release, earnings presentation, and infographic will be available on the company's Investor Relations page at ir.petco.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available online two hours after the conference call, until approximately 5 p.m. Eastern Time on April 5, 2023, through the company's Investor Relations page.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love, an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

favicon.png?sn=LA11483&sd=2023-02-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petco-health--wellness-company-inc-to-host-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-on-march-22-2023-301744802.html

SOURCE Petco - Investor Relations

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA11483&Transmission_Id=202302130800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA11483&DateId=20230213
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.