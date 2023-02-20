Maryland Broadband Cooperative Picks Ciena for Statewide Middle-Mile Network

The Maryland+Broadband+Cooperative (MdBC), a middle-mile network provider, has tapped Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) for new transport gear to upgrade its existing 2,500 fiber mile statewide optical network. With this initiative, MdBC will provide 400G transport services to its more than 80 members, which include telecom companies, internet service providers (ISPs), utilities, health care facilities, universities, and state and local government.

“MdBC was founded to help address the lack of broadband access in unserved and underserved areas throughout Maryland. It’s the core of who we are,” said Drew Van Dopp, President and CEO of Maryland Broadband Cooperative. “Ciena’s leading optical and network management solutions afford us greater performance and reliability to improve broadband access – and thereby digital inclusion – across every county in the state. This will help fuel economic development, jobs, education and telehealth, improving quality of life in our rural and chronically underserved communities.”

Steve Alexander, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Ciena, said: “With Ciena, MdBC is creating a connectivity ‘superhighway’ that will flexibly scale to meet the digital needs of residents, businesses, schools, hospitals and public safety agencies in rural Maryland. MdBC will have the network capacity required to advance digital equity in its communities for years to come. This is particularly exciting for us as a Maryland-based business.”

MdBC’s network will utilize Ciena’s 6500+T-Series+Packet-Optical+Platform and WaveLogic+Ai coherent technology for on-demand, high-capacity 400G connectivity with adjustable programmability, allowing for improved transport efficiency and reliability. Ciena’s Manage%2C+Control+and+Plan+%28MCP%29 domain controller will provide coordinated multi-layer management for the new optical network and an existing cell site network that utilizes Ciena’s 5171 routing and switching platform. With integrated PinPoint+OTDR (Optical Time Domain Reflectometer), MdBC also gains proactive maintenance capabilities and faster troubleshooting of fiber cuts. Additionally, Ciena+Services is providing implementation services to speed time to market, plus maintenance and managed services across the entire network to ensure it runs at peak performance.

About Maryland Broadband Cooperative

Maryland Broadband Cooperative (MdBC) is a non-profit organization located in Salisbury, Maryland, dedicated to bringing high-speed broadband services to the rural and underserved areas of the state. The Cooperative consists of approximately 80 member organizations throughout Maryland including telecommunications companies, internet service providers, utility companies, universities and colleges as well as government organizations. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fmdbc.us%2F or LinkedIn.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter %40Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena+Insights+blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors+section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time, we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

