Helios+Technologies (NYSE: HLIO), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 27, 2023. Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tricia Fulton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast that day to review the Company’s financial and operating results, and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call:

Tuesday, February 28, 2023
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8573
Internet webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.heliostechnologies.com.

A telephonic replay will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Tuesday, March 7, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13735199. The webcast replay will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.heliostechnologies.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

