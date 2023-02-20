Skechers U.S.A., Inc. ( NYSE:SKX, Financial), The Comfort Technology Company™, has been honored as Company of the Year by Footwear Plus for the tenth time. Skechers was also recently recognized by Footwear News with their Company of the Year award—marking the second time the brand has earned top honors from both industry publications for the same year. In addition, Skechers Kids received the Excellence in Children’s Design Award, the sixth such accolade from Footwear Plus that the Company has won for its popular kids’ styles.

“We always knew 2022 would be an extraordinary year for Skechers as we celebrated our 30th anniversary, so to be recognized with multiple Company of the Year awards is truly special. Receiving the award for our Skechers Kids collection further validates the innovation and relevancy of our children’s collections,” began Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Our teams around the globe have worked tirelessly to navigate one of the most difficult economic environments in our history and found a way to execute and continue growing the brand. Innovative comfort technology products like Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins for men, women and kids, stylish designs like our Skechers Uno fashion sneakers, and buzzworthy collaborations resonate with consumers to build the brand across each demographic. I’m proud of all we achieved in our 30th year in business, and our pipeline is filled with new products, partnerships and initiatives that will keep us on this positive trajectory.”

“After 30 years in business, Skechers is as strong a player in the market as ever with an innovative product range that offers something for every consumer,” said Greg Dutter, editorial director for Footwear Plus. “While their Kids collection deservedly received separate recognition from voters, Skechers is a top-to-bottom industry leader, and that’s why they earned the 2022 Plus Award for Company of the Year.”

“It’s a great honor for Skechers to be selected by Footwear Plus voters as Company of the Year for an incredible tenth time,” said Skechers CEO Robert Greenberg. “We’re where we are today because of the dedication, creativity and insight of Skechers global team members who have each played a part in uniquely positioning us as a trusted brand with the global infrastructure and product range to deliver what consumers want—comfort, style, innovation, and quality at a reasonable price. And as great as 2022 has been for Skechers, we’re kicking it into overdrive with so much to come in the year ahead.”

Skechers’ previous Footwear Plus awards include the Company of the Year Award in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2019, and 2020 and Plus Awards for Design Excellence in 2000 for Young Women’s Fashion; 2001 for Women’s Streetwear; 2002 for Children’s; 2005 and 2006 for Men’s Streetwear; 2013 for the Running and Children’s categories; 2014 for Running; 2015 for Athleisure; and 2016, 2019 and 2020 for its Skechers Kids product.

Plus Award nominees are determined by market research, Footwear Plus staff, and select industry experts. Winners are determined by online voting open to industry members and consumers.

From fashion styles to lifestyle product and performance shoes for sport enthusiasts, Skechers’ offering is enhanced with the Company’s signature comfort innovations—including its Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® Technology, Massage Fit® Technology, Skechers Arch Fit® Technology, Skechers Max Cushioning® Technology, Skechers Hyper Burst® Technology, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam®, Skechers Relaxed Fit® Technology and Skechers Stretch Fit® Technology.

Skechers features a roster of global ambassadors in its campaigns including music icons Snoop Dogg and Chesca; television personalities Martha Stewart, Amanda Kloots and Brooke Burke; and a slate of retired sports stars such as football players and broadcasters Tony Romo and Howie Long, plus iconic boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, among other regional endorsees. Among the professional athletes currently competing in Skechers are golfers Brooke Henderson and Matt Fitzpatrick, who both won major championships in 2022; Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw; and pickleball pros Catherine Parenteau and Tyson McGuffin.

The Company’s footwear and apparel collections are available in Skechers retail stores as well as at skechers.com, plus department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc., The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,537 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

