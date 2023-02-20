Play to Your Own Beat – CORSAIR Launches New HS65 and HS55 WIRELESS Gaming Headsets

3 hours ago
CORSAIR® (NASDAQ:CRSR), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today launched a new entry in its acclaimed HS gaming headset lineup: the HS65 WIRELESS. This fashionably lightweight headset boasts two ways to connect to your games via low-latency 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth®, giving you the versatility to listen across all your systems and devices. Available in black or white, the HS65 WIRELESS offers advanced audio personalization with Sonarworks SoundID, for sound tailored to you.

CORSAIR® (NASDAQ:CRSR), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today launched a new entry in its acclaimed HS gaming headset lineup: the HS65 WIRELESS. This fashionably lightweight headset boasts two ways to connect to your games via low-latency 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth®, giving you the versatility to listen across all your systems and devices. Available in black or white, the HS65 WIRELESS offers advanced audio personalization with Sonarworks SoundID, for sound tailored to you. With the HS65 WIRELESS, you can play and listen completely untethered, with 24 hours of battery life to continue gaming sessions without worrying about your headset’s lifespan. Additional Bluetooth® enables mobile chat, phone calls, and gaming audio on even more devices. Thanks to an omni-directional mic that clearly captures your voice with nearly zero wireless lag, you can interact with games, and the people you play them with, as reliably as ever. (Photo: Business Wire)

The HS65 WIRELESS creates dynamic personal audio with integrated Sonarworks SoundID technology. Conveniently accessible in CORSAIR iCUE software, SoundID uses a quick sound test to find your unique listening preferences and create a personalized audio EQ profile that fine-tunes your audio experience. Combine that with Dolby Audio® 7.1 surround sound on PC and Mac, and you have professional-grade sound, without paying a premium.

With the HS65 WIRELESS, you can play and listen completely untethered, with 24 hours of battery life to continue gaming sessions without worrying about your headset’s lifespan. Additional Bluetooth® enables mobile chat, phone calls, and gaming audio on even more devices. Thanks to an omni-directional mic that clearly captures your voice with nearly zero wireless lag, you can interact with games, and the people you play them with, as reliably as ever.

Quality and reliability extend to the HS65 WIRELESS’ distinctive design, showcasing sturdy reinforced aluminum construction and mesh grill ear cups. Plush leatherette memory foam ear pads and a cushioned headband contribute to an exquisite listening experience you will want to revisit again and again. Weighing just 275g, the HS65 WIRELESS rests easy on your head as you sit back and relax to games and music.

With immersive sound and an unbelievably lightweight frame, the HS65 WIRELESS puts you in the game with wireless audio you can enjoy all day and all night.

HS55 WIRELESS Headset Launch

Also launching today is the HS55 WIRELESS, delivering a lightweight fit at just 266g, low-latency wireless connection options, and long battery life. With Dolby® Audio 7.1 surround sound, and superior all-day comfort, you can press play on great sound, free from wires.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR HS65 WIRELESS and HS55 WIRELESS gaming headsets are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The CORSAIR HS65 WIRELESS and HS55 WIRELESS gaming headsets are backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR HS65 WIRELESS and HS55 WIRELESS gaming headsets, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

To learn more about the CORSAIR HS65 WIRELESS, please visit:
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.corsair.com%2Fhs65-wireless

To learn more about the CORSAIR HS55 WIRELESS, please visit:
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.corsair.com%2Fhs55-wireless

For a complete list of all CORSAIR gaming headsets, please visit:
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.corsair.com%2Fgaming-headsets

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR HS65 WIRELESS can be found at the link below:
https%3A%2F%2Fpr.cor.sr%2FHS65_W

Access Key:
[email protected]

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR HS55 WIRELESS can be found at the link below:
https%3A%2F%2Fpr.cor.sr%2FHS55_WL

Access Key:
q%H$2T5p59o0

The video for the CORSAIR HS65 WIRELESS x Sonarworks SoundID can be found at the link below:
https%3A%2F%2Fpr.cor.sr%2FHS65_W_Video

About CORSAIR
CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Copyright © 2023 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. Sonarworks and SoundID are registered trademarks of Sonarworks SIA. Dolby and Dolby Audio are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

